Summer Lunch Program not just for Lima City School students

The Lima City Schools' summer lunch program is in overdrive as thousands of meals have already been served in the first 2 weeks.
This year’s program is a “carry out” to meet the COVID restrictions in place. Any child from 1 year to 18 years of age are eligible for up to 5 lunches and 5 breakfasts, along with a box of food from the West Ohio Food Bank. School officials say they have distributed nearly 7,000 meals so far with the federally funded program.
Lima City Schools Food Services Director Carrie Woodruff explains, “It’s U.S.D.A. and they have modified a lot of the change due to COVID-19. So, we’re really excited. This is like the best we could do summer lunches because parents can come get their lunches. Then they can be on their way and they can go have a picnic. We do hot lunches on Monday and Wednesday so they can go right home and eat at the table or outside.”
Woodruff wants to stress that this is not just a Lima City School program. It is open to the community for children 18 years of age and younger. The sites are Freedom(575 Calumet Ave, Lima, OH 45804), Heritage(816 College Ave, Lima, OH 45805), Independence(615 Tremont Ave, Lima, OH 45801), and Unity(925 E 3rd St, Lima, OH 45804) elementary schools along with Liberty Arts Magnet(338 W Kibby St, Lima, OH 45804) and North Middle School(1135 N West St, Lima, OH 45801) from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.