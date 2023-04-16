Suspect dead by suicide after standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - An hours-long standoff in Shawnee Sunday morning ended when the gunman took his own life.

Around 2 am, officers arrived at 4150 Shawnee Road, where they were met by gunfire from a male suspect. Law enforcement tried to negotiate with him for two hours before the Allen County Sheriff's SWAT team was called to assist.

At one point the suspect exited the home with a gun to his head, threatening suicide. During continued negotiations with SWAT hostage negotiators, he continued to threaten officers and himself. At least one police vehicle was shot and disabled. Just before 8 am, the suspect stopped communicating with officers.

"Sometime early this morning, the Detective Bureau received information that this individual had likely ended his own life. A short time there later, it was determined the SWAT team would go ahead and enter the residence, when they did, they found that he had perished from a self-inflicted gunshot wound," said Major Andre McConnahea of the Allen County Sheriff's Office.

There were no other injuries. Shawnee Township Police Department was assisted by the Allen County Sheriff's Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The incident is still under investigation, and we will update this story as more details are released.

