An independently organized TEDx event was held at the Lima Civic Center on Saturday.
The TEDxFaurot Park event brought a variety of guest speakers to the Lima area to discuss topics centered around the community. The event also aimed to provide a gathering in Lima that will unleash new ideas to inspire and inform.
Residents were able to purchase tickets and attend the TED talk, while those who could not make it were able to join virtually.
Guest speakers spoke on how residents can improve themselves, which leads to them improving the community. These topics ranged from success, entrepreneurship, medicine, and mental health.