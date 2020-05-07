The Basement Doctor of Lima giving back to community by sprucing up entrance signs

A Lima business giving of their time Thursday to help spruce up the city.
The Basement Doctor coming out above ground to give some much-needed care to several corridors into the city. A half dozen employees and the boss were weeding, mulching, raking, and planting around two of the “Welcome to Lima” signs. Company officials asked where they could help with a project to give back and they went straight to work.
Owner John Clements said they were happy to give back to the community. “We’re very appreciative of what they’ve done for us and we’ve got a strong culture within the company by giving back. And with the times that are going on right now, it’s just time to make the city look pretty.”
Clements says they want to thank Resource Mulch and Lowe's for the part in proving supplies. The Basement Doctor spruced up the welcome signs at St. Johns Ave and the one at Schoonover Park.