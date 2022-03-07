Being a student at Apollo Career Center has many opportunities to get real-world experience and on Monday, students ended up in the bowels of a historic downtown Lima building.
About half a dozen students in the construction equipment technology program using their masonry skills at the Ohio Theatre. They were blocking up the windows as the window wells were filled in years ago. The students were glad to get the experience and the building’s owners are thankful for the help.
Izaha Bockroth is a senior at Apollo and says, “It’s nice. We like to help out and do work for our community and it gives us a good lesson of what we are doing after high school.”
Ohio Theatre Co-owner Michael Bouson adds, “One of my most favorite thing about this process has been how the community has come together to restore this historic theater. We’ve had volunteers, we’ve had people make donations. But this right here is awesome. So, we have the Apollo kids coming out here blessing our building with their energy, their enthusiasm. I get to talk about the history of the theater because they’re super into it. This has been our experience to date.”
He says that they will be holding some more projects that volunteers can come in and help. You can follow them on Facebook and check their website for opportunities.
