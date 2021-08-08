Three fires in Lima from Saturday night to Sunday morning

Area fire stations were quite busy Saturday night through Sunday morning dealing with three separate fires.
The first fire was called in just after 6 pm. Saturday night for a possible garage fire on the 600 block of Mt. Holyoke Ave. in Lima. The Bath Township Fire Department responded to the call, and when they arrived, they found smoke coming from a detached garage.
The fire was quickly extinguished in under ten minutes. No one was in the garage at the time of the fire, and no one was injured. The fire appears to have been started by an electrical issue and was not suspicious in nature, but the exact cause remains under investigation. The Perry Township Fire Department assisted at the scene.
The second house fire was called in just before 2 am. of reports of a fully engulfed house fire at 404 E.15th street in Lima. Perry Township responded to the fire, with support from the Shawnee and Cridersville fire departments. The home had flames coming from the windows with heavy smoke when firefighters arrived.
It took hours to put the fire out, and the last crew left the scene at around 10:30 this morning. No one was home during the fire, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The Bath Fire department responded to another call just after 4 am. for reports of a camper on fire on Steward Rd. in Lima. When arriving on the scene, they found a camper attached to a pickup truck to be fully involved with flames. The outside of the home that the camper was parked at was also on fire.
By the time the firefighters put out the fire, two other surrounding homes had also sustained heat damage. No one was injured during the fire, and the camper is a total loss. The damage to the immediate house is estimated at $40,000. The fire remains under investigation although it does not seem to be suspicious in nature.