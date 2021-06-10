Thursdays at the Rex in Ottawa

Ottawa holds Thursdays at the Rex with live entertainment and food trucks, and this year they added vendors.
Downtown Ottawa is the place to be Thursday nights with bands playing at the Rex Theatre, hot food and sweet treats being sold out of food trucks, and now a farmers market to browse what local vendors have to offer.
Members of the Ottawa Cultural Committee say that they enjoy putting on these events, and wants to make for a family-friendly atmosphere that everyone can come out to.
Mary Burgei, a member of the committee says, “We have been trying to help the community come up with events that we would want to be at and that are kid friendly since we do have children, and that are dog friendly since we do have a dog as well, and that is really open to all ages.”
The Ottawa Cultural Committee have events planned for the whole summer including Thursdays at the Rex, fitness in the park, and kids fest. Find them on Facebook for a full schedule of events.