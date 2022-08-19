Time capsule found in Mercy Health-St. Rita's 718 building during demolition

Thursday, crews found a time capsule in the cornerstone of the building. No one knew it was there and plans went into motion to open it in special way. Three nursing students from the last graduating class in 1971 were able to attend and help open the box. It was somewhat small and made of metal and inside there was an array of objects. Newspapers dating back to 1959, a picture of the beginning of construction of the building, multiple medals and medallions, and a rosary. The ladies said it was exciting to be part of the opening.
"It was exciting!" said Pat Black, nursing class of 1971. "We had talked about what we thought was going to be in it. And the fact that a few of the things made it and then the newspapers that's great, that's great, and then to be here with my friends."
"We just want to continue to reinforce the respect for the history of that building and of the nursing program that it housed for ten years and so these nurses have been so connected to us on this journey," commented Ronda Lehman, president of St. Rita's Medical Center.
Lehman says they hope to make an exhibit of the artifacts and place them somewhere in the medical center where the public can enjoy them.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.