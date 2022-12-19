Insomnia Generic
(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - You're not alone if you struggle to get a good night's sleep. Sleep specialists say about 30% of adults have symptoms of insomnia.

When it comes to getting quality sleep, what you eat and how often you exercise can play a big role. Doctors say eating a diet high in sugar, saturated fat and processed carbohydrates can disrupt sleep. However, eating foods that are good for our overall health can help with sleep. They also suggest starting to avoid caffeine in the early afternoon. Hitting the gym regularly can increase sleep quality and decrease the time it takes to fall asleep. Along with lifestyle changes, people can try using white noise, like the sound of a fan, to wind down. She said a constant sound creates a masking effect to block out any other background noises. Above all, doctors stress it's crucial to avoid overthinking when trying to get some rest.

