Toys for Tots kicks off their 75th year of making sure children have gifts on Christmas

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It has been putting smiles on children's faces for three-quarters of a century and they do it with the help of the community.

For years, the Lima Noon Optimist Club has worked with the Lima Salvation Army and the United States Marine Corps Reserve to provide gifts for children in Lima and Allen County on Christmas Day. Today was the kick-off for the 75th year of the national Toys for Tots program. Locally more than 750 families received Christmas assistance through the Salvation Army last year, with 1,500 children getting something under the tree Christmas morning thanks to the Toys for Tots program.

