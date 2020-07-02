Tri Star adds new program for cyber security and I.T. education

Celina’s Tri Star is adding a new program to their school that will teach kids all about cyber security.
The new Tri Star building opened up just last year, and they have already implemented a new program for students called IT Cyber Security. Students will learn the ins-and-outs of cyber security while also discovering how things like routing and network systems work.
There’s a major need for people to enter the cyber security workforce. Reports from (ISC)2 show that there’s a 3 million person shortage of workers that could grow by another half million by next year.
Tim Buschur, the director of Tri Star Career Compact says, “Everybody needs an IT network for their company, if they’re a small company or a large company, so hopefully it fills a void that we need around here in West Central Ohio.”
The program will start in the fall when school resumes. If you are interested in enrolling in a Tri Star program or want to find out more info, go to tristarcareercompact.com.