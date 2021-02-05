Lima Senior High School and Tri Star Career Compact in Celina have teamed up to expand on programs that each of them offers.
The new Agriculture program at Lima Senior was unveiled last fall. With their first planting season fast approaching, they need their equipment operational. This began the idea to partner with the Ag Industrial Technology Program at Tri Star.
Tractors and drills from the Lima Senior Spartan Farm will be handed off to Tri Star students for preparation, giving each group hands-on experience of business transactions in the ag world.
"It gives Tri Star students a chance to work on some equipment that they may not normally have here and it gives our students a chance to make sure our equipment is operational for the spring planting season.” explains Danial Maltsbarger, the Ag Instructor and FFA Advisor at Lima Senior High School.
Ken Platfoot, the Ag Industrial Technology Instructor at Tri Star, says this collaboration will create meaningful business relationships between students, and will benefit them going forward.
"We like the fact that they trusted us to do this. It does take a lot of trust no matter if it’s coming from a school or a customer to be able to allow students to work on stuff," Platfoot explains. "Because this is where they’re getting experience of doing it. This is where they learn, it’s getting them prepared for the industry. So, it’s huge that they trusted us to do this. So, Tri Star appreciates that.”
Lima Senior has already delivered its equipment to the career compact, and students will be getting to work right away.