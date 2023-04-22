Trinity Music Ministries hosts Southern Gospel Music Expo

VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - Trinity music ministries hosted their 22nd southern gospel music expo. The Trinity Friends Church and family life center hosted the event as 20 different gospel singers and groups gathered in Van Wert. Many of the gospel artists had tents throughout the gymnasium, promoting and selling their music. Every 15 minutes a new artist took the stage so the audience could come and go throughout the evening. The late Trinity founding member Gary Adams was honored after he served the lord in song for over 60 years. Members knew how much God and music meant to him and felt he would appreciate this collection of talent.
"Garry was very special to all of us," group member Kim Mason said. "In fact, he was on Hospice but he was still inviting people to the expo and making sure Cheryl and I were getting everything done that we were supposed to get done and so he was a wonderful man that we all loved so much so we know we're going to see him again."
"It means a whole lot to us," said fellow member Cheryl Burk. "It just gives us such enjoyment to be able to have our friends come in and to all sing about Jesus you know in the bible it tells you to be a disciple to go out and spread his word and that's exactly what we're doing."
Adams passed away on March 4th. He was 86 years old.