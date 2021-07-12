A man and woman were arrested during a traffic stop when alleged drugs were found in the car.
34-year-old Adam Amsler and 28-year-old Autumn Swift were charged with Possession of Schedule I or II Narcotic and are in the Allen County Jail. The West Central Ohio Crime Task Force and the Allen County Sheriff's deputies pulled Amsler over on Friday after a traffic violation. A drug K9 was called in and detected the scent of drugs a search was conducted, and deputies found large amounts of meth, fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, and cash. The case will be presented to the Allen County Grand Jury for possible additional charges.
MEDIA RELEASE ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE 7-12-2021: In the late evening hours of Friday, July 9, 2021, the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force, assisted by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office Uniform Division, initiated a traffic stop on a suspected narcotics trafficker. A traffic violation was observed on I75 south of the Breese Road exit, resulting in a traffic stop being conducted at the Fuel Stop on Breese Road.
A Lima Police Department narcotics trained K9 performed a free-air sniff around the vehicle, giving a positive indication to narcotics being present. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted and large amounts of narcotics were recovered. Approximately seven ounces of suspected methamphetamine, a half ounce of suspected fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, and $1510.00 U.S. currency were located and seized as evidence.
The driver, Adam R. Amsler (DOB: 09/06/1986) and passenger, Autumn B. Swift (DOB: 03/17/1993), were both taken into custody and booked in on Felony 1 Possession of Schedule I or II Narcotics. The investigation is ongoing with additional charges expected to be presented for consideration to a future session of the Allen County Grand Jury.