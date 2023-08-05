Two arrested in Hardin County narcotics busts

HARDIN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Two individuals in Hardin County were arrested Friday when law enforcement executed two simultaneous warrants.
The Hardin County Crime Task Force, Hardin County Sheriff's Office, and Hardin County Special response teams made arrests in Dunkirk and Kenton after an extensive investigation.
A 39-ear-old-male and a 33-year-old female now in custody are facing pending narcotics related charges. Both individuals are being held at the Multi-County Correctional Center in Marion and the investigation is ongoing.