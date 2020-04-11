Two Lima teens in custody with aggravated robbery charges

A robbery in Lima has landed two teens in jail.
19-year-old Kaiden Keller and 19-year-old Swan Nichols, both from Lima, are in custody at the Allen County Sheriff’s Office after being arrested for aggravated assault.
Police say the victim, a 22-year-old white male, thought he was getting a ride to a party from the pair of teens when they instead assaulted him, took his money, and fled.
Police were called to the 2900 block of Elijah Parkway at around 12:30 a.m. where the victim was able to describe the suspect's vehicle. Police later found the vehicle with the two suspects on the 800 block of Franklin.
The victim was driven to the hospital with injuries to the face from being hit with a firearm.