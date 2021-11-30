United Way of Auglaize County receives big donation for 2021 campaign

The United Way of Auglaize County received a big donation on Tuesday as part of their 2021 campaign.
Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, KSM, and Setex all got together to donate more than $18,000 to the United Way. The donation also coincides with the National Day of Giving.
The money raised from these pacesetters for the 2021 campaign will be going back to the 14 partner agencies the United Way works with in Auglaize County.
"Need has risen so much, even before COVID started, so we’re seeing that needs double, but we can continue to support the needs of the programs that are citizens have grown to count on for services, and we couldn’t do without our partners," said Natasha Kaufman, interim executive director for Auglaize County United Way.
The campaign will continue until mid February to early March.