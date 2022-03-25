University of Findlay gives potential pharmacists an inside look at their program

Around one hundred students took part in the “Very Important Potential Pharmacist Day” or VIP2 Day. The event is held every spring and fall for high school-aged students to learn more about the pharmacy field. The students spent time in the lab, learning about physical assessments and filling mock prescriptions. The event gives them just a snapshot of what a 6-year degree from the university could look like.
“I hope that students walk away with a new appreciation with all of the roles that pharmacists play,” says Dr. Debra Parker, Dean of UF”s College of Pharmacy. “We are in the community, we are in the hospitals, and we are in so many other areas that are sometimes unseen by the general public. I think the pandemic has really highlighted that pharmacists are frontline workers and can do so much when it comes to COVID testing, for example, vaccination prevision, health education. But it’s really highlighted that they're a crucial part of our communities. People need their medications and need people who are an expert and can help them with those.”
If there are students want to learn more about what goes into becoming a pharmacist, the University of Findlay will be offering two camps this summer for students going into their junior and senior year next year. More information can be found at https://www.findlay.edu/pharmacy/pharmacy-summer-camp.
