UNOH students begin to move on to campus to start new school year

The Racers are coming back to campus ready to start a new school year.
Around 400 students from around 40 different states moved on to the University of Northwestern Ohio’s campus on Friday. They are all part of the College of Applied Technologies, which includes high-performance motorsports, auto and diesel programs, and robotic technologies. Last year, UNOH had to find ways to adapt some of their hands-on programs because of the pandemic, but starting this new school year, university officials are hoping the students can the most of their experience.
“We are trying to do what we can to help these students experience college in a real-life setting,” says Patrick Finnerty Director of Housing for UNOH. “Last year was difficult with all of the different restrictions and we are trying to lift as many of those as we possibly can to get that student the true college experience. We are trying to be as normal as we possibly can but still be responsible for our campus community as well as Allen County. We do require them to wear masks inside our building, but when they are outside and doing different activities, they are free to do as they wish.”
Classes for the college of applied technologies start on Monday, the rest of the UNOH students will be back on campus in mid-September.