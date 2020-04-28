First responders were called to the intersection of State Route 114 and County Road 19 around 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
Officials say John Barnhart was driving on County Road 19 and didn't stop and hit Shari Dotson's SUV on State Route 114. Both vehicles were extremely damaged. Dotson's SUV hit the corner of a home and she was ejected from the vehicle. Both drivers were taken to health facilities and Dotson was pronounced dead. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that she wasn't wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash. The crash is still being investigated.