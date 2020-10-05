Updated 10/6/20: Ice tea was every as the westbound lanes of U.S. 30, near Beaverdam, were shut down last night for three hours following a semi rollover crash.
The Lima post of the State Patrol reports around 7:30 p.m. Monday night, a semi driven by a Florida man was westbound on 30 just south of Beaverdam. It went off the right side of the road while on a curve. The semi hit a traffic sign and then rolled over before hitting a second traffic sign. The semi lost its load of 36,000 pounds of assorted ice tea beverages which had to be cleaned up off the road after the semi was turned back over. The driver was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. The crash remains under investigation.
