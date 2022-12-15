Ohio News Generic

Press Release from USDA Rural Development Ohio: U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Ohio State Director Jonathan McCracken today announced USDA is investing $869,215 in critical infrastructure to combat climate change and expand access to clean energy for people across rural Ohio.

“USDA Rural Development is in a unique position to make climate-smart investments to help Ohio build back better and stronger,” McCracken said. “Today’s announcement will lower utility bills for our rural communities by investing in the clean energy that will power our future.”

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.