Press Release from USDA Rural Development Ohio:U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Ohio State Director Jonathan McCracken today announced USDA is investing $869,215 in critical infrastructure to combat climate change and expand access to clean energy for people across rural Ohio.
“USDA Rural Development is in a unique position to make climate-smart investments to help Ohio build back better and stronger,” McCracken said. “Today’s announcement will lower utility bills for our rural communities by investing in the clean energy that will power our future.”
USDA is making 12 investments in Ohio through the Rural Energy for America Program. This program helps farmers, ag producers and entrepreneurs purchase and install renewable energy systems and make energy efficiency improvements. It reflects the many ways USDA Rural Development helps agricultural producers and rural small businesses lower energy costs. For example:
• In Mercer County, Blue Ribbon Feed Mill will use a $44,000 grant to develop a renewable energy system, and energy-efficiency improvements to their facility near Celina, Ohio. This project involves the installation of 91.52-kilowatts ground mounted solar array which will offset over 83 percent of the mill’s electrical consumption by producing 123,600 kilowatt-hours annually. The energy produced is equivalent to the energy consumed annually by 11 typical U.S. households.
• In Defiance County, Hillandale Farms Ohio will use a $146,437 grant to help install a 445-kilowatt ground mounted solar array to their farming operation in Hicksville, Ohio. This project is expected to save $81,201 per year. It will replace 580,010 kilowatt-hours (five percent of the company's energy use) per year, enough energy to power 53 typical U.S. households annually.
• In Putnam County, Carl Liebrecht will use a $49,860 grant to help install a 33 and a 46-kilowatt ground mounted solar array to their farming operation in Continental, Ohio. This project is expected to save, $14,665 per year. It will replace 104,753 kilowatt-hours (78 percent of the company's energy use) per year, enough energy to power 10 typical U.S.
households annually.
• In Marion County, Stacey R. Sims will use a $58,808 grant to replace an existing grain dryer with an energy efficient grain dryer to their farming operation in Marion, Ohio. This project is expected to save $120,623 per year. It will replace 861,813 kilowatt-hours (58 percent of the company's energy use) per year, which is enough energy to power 79 typical U.S. households annually.
USDA also announced today that it will make $300 million available under the Rural Energy for America Program to expand renewable energy and support energy-efficiency projects for people living in rural America. This funding includes $250 million provided by the Biden-Harris Administration’s historic legislative package known as the Inflation Reduction Act. The deadline to apply for grants is March 31, 2023. Applications for technical assistance grants are due Jan. 31, 2023. Applications for loan guarantees are accepted year-round.
Interested applicants are encouraged to contact their local USDA Rural Development State Energy Coordinator well in advance of the application deadlines to discuss their project and ask any questions about the REAP program or the application process. Additional information on the required materials and how to apply for the REAP program are available in the Dec 15, 2022, Federal Register.
