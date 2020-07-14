Van Wert County Humane Society announces capital campaign

The Van Wert County Humane Society is asking for the public's help to build a new facility.
Those with the humane society board say that the current facility in Van Wert is not able to properly fulfill the needs of the animals and staff. The $600,000 capital campaign would go towards a new facility, that would be built on Fox Road. The space for that building was purchased last year.
More indoor and outdoor space, including area to separate cats and dogs, as well as sick and healthy animals, are planned for the new facility.
The board sees the new building as an opportunity to continue their mission of helping animals in the community: "Our mission is to advocate for companion animals and build a better community, and we feel that with a healthier, safer structure we can certainly do that," said Deb Sealscott, board president.
The campaign, like many things, has had a bit of a delay getting fully started due to the pandemic.
"We had already obtained a number of really substantial pledges from area institutions and businesses, and then COVID hit, and that presented a great challenge to us," said Sealscott. "Finally, after sitting on it here for just a few months, we decided to continue our campaign, and just hit really hard here through the summer in the fall months."
If you're interested in making a donation or would like more information, you can contact the Van Wert County Humane Society.