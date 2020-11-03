Over in Van Wert County, voters had a few issues to vote on. We'll start on the City of Van Wert where voters were being asked to opt for the formation of a charter commission and appoint charter members. Voters in Van Wert have rejected the measure.
Voters in Van Wert, also being asked to decide on funding for the Brumback Library. The tax levy is a renewal for point five mills, will fund library operations for a period of five years. Voters in Van Wert approved the funding.
Van Wert County voters included in a funding measure for the Vantage Career Center. The center seeking a renewal of a point seven mills levy, for permanent improvements for five years. The measure includes Putnam and Mercer counties. Voters have approved the tax renewal.