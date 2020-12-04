Van Wert Police Department holds free coffee day for community

The Van Wert Police Department wanted to show their community how grateful they are for their support by giving back one cup of coffee at a time.
The police department partnered with Brewed Expressions to offer free coffee for anyone who came through the drive through location on Washington St..
The free coffee day is funded by employees of the Van Wert Police Department, who wanted to give back to the community that has been so supportive during the past several months.
Sergeant Brandi Dershem, a public information officer with the Van Wert PD says, “This was just something tangible that we could do to show people that we know you’re out there looking out for us and we just want you to know that we’re grateful for everything they’ve done.”
One free item was given to each car that came through Brewed Expressions, and went on until donations ran out.