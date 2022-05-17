Veterans Civic Memorial and Convention Center announces 2022-2023 shows and concerts

The Veterans Civic Memorial and Convention Center gave people a sneak peek at the shows and concerts that they have planned over the next year.
After taking the last two years off because of the pandemic, the Civic Center Foundation brought back their 2022-2023 Season Reveal Gala. The Broadway shows they have locked in so far include Anastasia, Hairspray, the classic My Fair Lady, and TheSimon and Garfunkel Story. If you are in the mood for some live music, how about the 80s hairband Warrant, Christian artist Amy Grant, and The Little River Band to name a few. Plus, there are family and Christmas shows coming to Lima, like Mannheim Steamroller and Disney Junior on Tour.
“It’s kind of that summer fun vibe is what it feels like for the whole thing, that is kind of what we are looking at,” says Abe Ambroza, CEO, Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center. “Also, we have some other shows we are trying to build, still trying to get and add. We have a couple of holiday shows already. We got some more shows we want to do, to really round out the whole season to make it that truly diverse programing that we are trying to do.”
Plus, they are looking for additional sponsors to continue to bring in great entertainment to the area.
“It’s really about supporting the community and the fact that we have their support we're able to bring these shows because we need them to do that,” adds Carmen Cecala-Wells, Development Coordinator for the Veterans Memorial Civic Center.
More shows will be announced in the coming weeks. Friday, May 20th, tickets will go on sale for the Broadway Series and six concerts and shows and you find ticket prices online at the Civic Center’s website or contact their box office.
Veterans’ Memorial Civic and Convention Center’s 2022-2023 Season tickets go on sale Friday, May 20th at Noon.
Broadway Series
October 9th, 2022 – Anastasia
November 6th, 2022 – Hairspray
March 13th, 2023 – My Fair Lady
March 23rd, 2023 – The Simon and Garfunkel Story
Concerts and Family Shows
September 16th, 2022 – Amy Grant
October 7th, 2022 – Disney Junior Live on Tour Costume Palooza
October 14th, 2022 – The Little River Band
December 19th, 2022 – Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis
December 20th, 2022 – Deck the Halls with Disney featuring DCappella
January 29th, 2023 - Dragons & Mythical Beasts
