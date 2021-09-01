Visit Greater Lima seeing an uptick in local tourism

As we head into the fall months of 2021, there are a lot of activities in the Lima area for people to take advantage of.
Those with Visit Greater Lima say that last year, the area took a bit of a hit due to the pandemic, but now, they're seeing an uptick in local tourism, with many people coming back and events returning throughout the summer.
That will continue into this fall, with plenty of activities planned:
"There are so many festivals that are going on, they're annual festivals and things happening around Allen County that bring people in," said Christine Pleva, the executive director of Visit Greater Lima. "There’s some specialty things too, like this coming weekend, there’s a St. Bernard dog show - those kind of shows bring a diverse crowd in and that’s really nice because it’s something different."
For a full list of activities that are going on in our area, you can check out the Visit Greater Lima website.