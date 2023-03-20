Wapakoneta HS Robotics teams showcase competition projects

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - The Wapakoneta High School Lunar Robotics Club demonstrated their work this year to members of the community on Monday night.
The Robotics Showcase Day showed off three robots constructed and programmed by the students for the tournaments they compete in. One machine was a t-shirt cannon that can fire six shirts at once at one hundred pounds per square inch.
Team members can learn a variety of skills from the program, like coding and building to robots, or managing the club's social media presence.
One student, Kalen Zwiebel, who has competed in the club during his entire high school career, has used what he's learned in his current job as a machinist at Crown Equipment and plans to study engineering in college.
"I really learned to work in a team. Teamwork isn't my strong suit so it really helped to be able to have a lot of other people to help instruct. As a senior on the team, I'm a little bit of a mentor to help some of the newer students. So that's given me a lot of patience to be able to work with other people. Also academically, it has helped me to, like I said, think outside of the box because sometimes there's a lot of right solutions and you've got to be able to experiment," Zwiebel said.
The Lunar Robotics team will be heading to Cleveland State University in the last week of March to compete in their next tournament.