Wapakoneta Police Department looking for bank robbery suspect

The Wapakoneta Police Department needs the public's help in catching a suspect that robbed a downtown bank Friday morning.
The police department says a man walked into the Home Savings and Loan Bank right around 10:30 a.m. He was described as a white male, around six feet tall and 200 pounds. He was wearing a silver wig, sunglasses, and white mask at the time of the robbery. The suspect showed the teller a note demanding money and then left with an undisclosed amount of cash. Law enforcement believes that he got into a grey or silver car.
The Wapakoneta Police Department is looking for anybody in the area of the bank that would have security or doorbell camera footage that could help identify the suspect around the time of the robbery. If you do, you are asked to contact the police department at 419-738-2222.