Wapakoneta schools laying out guidelines for re-opening in fall

With general guidelines for re-opening schools given by Gov. Mike DeWine, local schools are working to create a plan to welcome students and staff safely this fall.
Wapakoneta City Schools superintendent Aaron Rex says that schools throughout Auglaize County have been talking about some of the safety guidelines that they would like to carry out this fall.
Wapak schools specifically plan to make masks mandatory for staff, they will be recommended for students grades 3 through 12. Hand sanitizer will be available in high traffic areas and the school day may be pushed back slightly to avoid congregation of students in the morning.
Rex says that while Auglaize County may not be as much of a hotspot for COVID-19 now, they're ready if that were to change.
"We're at a level one right now here in Auglaize County, we're looking at what can we do the best we can at this time for our kids and our families," said Rex. "If things were to progress, if you have a break out in the county, if the cases rise in your school, I think then you’re going to have to make more adjustments, so we'll have kind of a Plan B, and see where we go from here."
For a full list of the guidelines put together for Auglaize County Schools, check the Wapakoneta City Schools' Facebook page.