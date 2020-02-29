Wapakoneta sets world record for people dressed like Astronauts

Neil Armstrong’s famous words, "One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind" maybe one for the history book, but Wapakoneta wanted to get themselves into another type of book on Leap Day.
"We are going for a record today," says organizer Deborah Fischer.
The number to beat for "People dressed like astronauts in one location" was 257, but Neil Armstrong’s hometown was not going to be denied the chance to get their names into the Guinness Book of World Records.
“It kind of starts off slow, but the momentum when we hit 7 days out was CRAZY with the number of people watching our Facebook, the advertising with the newspaper, radio, TV,” adds Fischer. “It's just been phenomenal to be part of something great, and it's great to be Wapakoneta right now."
And these astronauts had to be dressed for the big day. For some bicycle helmets turned into astronaut helmets with a little aluminum foil, and painter suits turned into astronaut suits with the right accessories. But for others like Carter Thompson, being an astronaut is just the way to go.
"Because I think it's cool and other stuff,” says Thompson.
And being in the record books is really cool too.
"What a wonderful thing for a small town to do,” says participant Wanda Crump. “It's always been my dream to be in the Guinness Book of World Records and the is little town is succeeding to do this."
As people started to walk to Armstrong’s statue downtown for the big group picture, it became clear.
“I think it looks like so many people, they are easily going to set the record,” says Julie Herman.
"I believe you have a new record, yes,” adds Marie Herman.
309 to be exact, beating the old record by 52 astronauts. And as Armstrong took one giant leap for mankind, Wapakoneta took one giant leap into the record books.
"To see everyone come out and want to be part of it is the most special thing,” says Jackie Martell, the Ex. Dir. of Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce. “Because it's about community and connecting together and today of all days, on leap day it just seemed like the perfect thing to do."
Now that the record attempt is over, organizers will submit everything to Guinness Book of World Records who will have to certify that a new record has been set.