Wapakoneta's Armstrong Air and Space Museum to re-open June 23rd

Wapakoneta's Armstrong Air and Space Museum is letting the public back in to explore Ohio's aeronautical history.
The museum that holds full-sized air crafts, moon rocks, and space capsules will be open to the public starting June 23rd, but with a compromised schedule. They’ll be open on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays as of now, but they say they hope to add more days of operation in phases.
The museum says that their top priority is the safety of their visitors and staff, and will be following guidelines provided by the Ohio Department of Health. Information about the new hours of operation and other changes made at the museum will be posted on their website in advance of their opening day at armstrongmuseum.org.