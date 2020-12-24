Residents who were not able to secure warm clothing were able to obtain items during a clothing giveaway on Christmas Eve.
The Sharetta Smith for Mayor Campaign organized the clothing giveaway, which provided blankets, hats, gloves, and other winter items for families.
The event started earlier this week, with community members able to drop off donations of clothing to The Meeting Place on Market Street, ArtSpace Lima, and Fresh and Faded Unisex Salon.
Hot beverages were also available for families that came down to receive winter clothing.
"It's not about the campaign today, its about the individuals that came together to spread the warmth this holiday season and show that we care," said Sharetta Smith.