Watch Dawgs making a positive impact at Elida Elementary School

ELIDA, OH (WLIO) -Elida Elementary School brought back a program that was a success at the old school and put it to use at the new building.
They are just ordinary guys who are volunteering to be a positive influence. These men are part of the "Watch Dawgs", which is a program sponsored by the school's PTO to provide a positive impact as a male role model. They come into the school and spend time with the students helping with learning skills, socialization, and even time out on the playground.
"So, this is actually my first day. And to my understanding we can go into classrooms, we can be a part of lunch, we can be part of recess. Recess kind of seems to be my wheelhouse so that's where I thought I'd start," commented Jason Snyder, Watch Dawg participant.
"I think this program is great. There's kids in the schools that need help and I come here on Mondays and do what I can do with the kids," said Kelly Reid, Watch Dawg participant.
"It seems to be going pretty good, being the first day you kind of got to get used to the ropes. When you've been out of school for so long it's kind of hard to get back into the ropes, but I think it's doing well," said Janes Rengel, Watch Dawg participant.
I hope it gives them an opportunity to really work with male role models within the classroom, within the school setting and get to apply it not only to their academics but just being able to see them in a positive manner in the school system," expressed Michelle Allison, principal of Elida Elementary School.
To learn more about the "Watch Dawgs" program, contact the Elida Elementary School.
