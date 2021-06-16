Watching out for ticks and mosquitoes this summer

As summer rolls in, it's time to start keeping an eye out for mosquitos and ticks when you're out and about.
The director of environmental health at Allen County Public Health says that it's best to wear long sleeves and tuck your pants into long socks to avoid bites from summer pests, and to remember to apply insect repellant. He stresses that these steps are important to avoid diseases from bug bites, especially from ticks.
"Lyme disease is pretty common, so it is important that you take the precautions, because the repercussions and the symptoms can be pretty serious," said Brian Nartker. "We’re talking a fever runny nose, body aches, that’s what you want look for if you’ve been bitten by a tick."
People are also encouraged to watch out for standing water on their property to keep mosquitoes from breeding.