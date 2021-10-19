West Central Association of Realtors announces support for Sharetta Smith campaign

A local relator organization announced their support of a Lima mayoral candidate.
The West Central Association of Realtors is endorsing Sharetta Smith in her bid for mayor. The association cited Smith's work with a city housing committee as a major factor in supporting her campaign.
"As real estate agents, we're really committed to housing, and that’s one of the things that attracted us to Sharetta's campaign, with her track record in commitment and improving the quality of housing in Lima, as well as the percentage of homeownership in Lima," said Tim Stafford, legislative committee chairman for the West Central Association of Realtors. "I think in the coming years, the community is really going to have to address housing and decide how does that they’re going to move the needle to improve it."
Smith will be running against Elizabeth Hardesty for the mayoral spot this coming November.