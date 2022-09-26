What to know about new omicron booster

CLEVELAND CLINIC - With the new omicron booster now available to help prevent severe cases of COVID-19, some people may be wondering how it works or if they need it.

Both Moderna and Pfizer are offering the new omicron booster. However, they do have different age restrictions. Moderna is only available to those 18 and older, while Pfizer can be given to those who are 12 and older. Doctors say the side effects are similar to what a person would experience with the original vaccine. For example, soreness at the site of the injection, fatigue, headache, and chills. There is a risk for myocarditis – which is inflammation of the heart -- but doctors point out that the risk is even higher if you were to contract COVID. So what if you already got the original vaccine and booster? You should still get this one. But you'll have to wait at least two months before doing so.

