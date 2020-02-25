Whippy Dip prepares for the season

Although the area is preparing for snow, one business used to the cold has been preparing for weeks to re-open.
Since opening on Monday, Whippy Dip has been extremely busy. Despite Tuesday's rainy weather, cars lined outside the shop looking to purchase their favorite things. Sandwiches, flurries, and other frozen treats have been the most popular items so far. One employee says their hard work has helped prepare them for opening week.
“We had a lot of great staff members who came in last week - prepared got food ready, cleaned got the ice cream machine working and Leah came in a lot last week and helped out, said Sofia Snyder, Whippy Dip employee.
Whippy Dip, located at 1495 Reservoir Rd, is open Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. and noon to 8 on Saturdays.