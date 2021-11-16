Whirlpool announces a $65 million investment into Ottawa plant

Whirlpool announces a $65 million investment into the Ottawa plant. With the investment, the company will also add more than 100 jobs to its nearly 500 employees that work in the Putnam County facility.
The investment will include expansion of the building to make room to produce Built-in refrigerator models. The built-in refrigerator market is expected to grow in the next few years. The building expansion will begin mid-2022 and full production to start in 2023. Whirlpool says that the cutting-edge advancements and the talented workers will make the Ottawa location the premium refrigeration plant in North America.
Media Release from Whirlpool- November 16, 2021: Whirlpool Corporation announces over $65M of investments in Ottawa, Ohio plant operations, including the addition of 100+ more jobs
Nov 16, 2021
Whirlpool Corporation announced today it is investing more than $65 million over the next several years into its factory in Ottawa, Ohio as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to position the plant as the Premium Refrigeration Factory in its North American Region (NAR). The investment will include an expansion of the Ottawa plant to accommodate production of premium refrigeration products, including Built-In Refrigerator (BIR) production.
With the expected growth of the BIR market, the investment will increase production and provide Whirlpool Corporation with a critical competitive advantage. In addition to plant expansion, this investment will also create 100+ additional jobs. Expansion of the facility’s existing footprint will begin in mid-2022, with Ottawa assuming full production in 2023.
The cutting-edge advancements and Ohio talent will provide a strong competitive advantage as Whirlpool positions Ottawa to be a premium refrigeration plant in the North American market.”
“We’re excited about this investment in the future of the Ottawa Operations and in our people,” said Whirlpool Corporation VP of Integrated Supply Chain and Quality Don Metzelaar. “This is a testament to our skilled workforce, and will unlock our potential to bring the newest and best refrigeration innovation to our customers who count on us to improve their lives at home.”
The company’s Ottawa Operations were established in 1990, and currently produce freezers, under counter ice makers and hybrid heat-pump bases for ventless dryers. Its 485+ employees manufacture products for the Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Amana, Maytag, Gladiator and JennAir brands. The strong collaboration with JobsOhio, Regional Growth Partnership, state and local officials, including the commitment of tax benefits and a JobsOhio grant, supported this important investment decision for the Ottawa operations. This project is contingent on approval of state and local incentives.
“Whirlpool’s plans to invest in its Ottawa facility will bring 100 good-paying new jobs and the latest refrigeration production technology,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “The cutting-edge advancements and Ohio talent will provide a strong competitive advantage as Whirlpool positions Ottawa to be a premium refrigeration plant in the North American market.”