08/10/2022 News Release from Van Wert County Sheriff's Office:Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach announced the arrest of a subject in connection to stolen property. Derick L. Blake, age 33, of Willshire, Ohio, was arrested after an investigation into stolen property being recovered at a Willshire Township residence.
Sheriff Riggenbach stated his Office received information regarding stolen property being at a residence in Willshire Township. Deputies responded and made contact with Blake. Mr. Blake gave consent to deputies to search the property. Sheriff Riggenbach said during the initial search, deputies located items of stolen property at the residence. Deputies then obtained a search warrant for the property. After executing the search warrant, additional items of stolen property were recovered.
Sheriff Riggenbach stated Blake has been initially charged with Theft of a Firearm, a Felony of the 3rd Degree. Blake is being held in the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending an arraignment in Van Wert Municipal Court.
Sheriff Riggenbach said the investigation is continuing and additional charges could be filed. Assisting at the scene were the Van Wert County Prosecutor’s Office, Adam’s County Indiana Sheriff’s Office, Decatur Police Department, and Straightline Body and Paint.
