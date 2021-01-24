Young man walks away from rollover crash with no injury

A man is safe after being involved in a rollover crash just outside of Columbus Grove Sunday night.

Just after 4pm., the Ohio state Highway patrol responded to a single-car rollover crash on Ottawa Rd., just past the Eversole Rd. intersection.

According to officers on the scene, the car was traveling South on Ottawa Rd., when the driver felt his back tires slipping. The car then went off the right side of the road, and overturned.

The single person in the car was not injured and was able to walk away from the scene without even a scratch. Officers say they do not suspect speed was a factor in the crash.

 

