Youngblood opts for trial without a jury

As Timothy Youngblood approaches his trial for an alleged 2018 crime, changes are being made to that trial.
In Allen County Common Pleas Court, 33-year-old Youngblood decided to waive his right to a trial by jury. The verdict will be left to the judge during his trial next month.
Earlier this year, Youngblood pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. In July 2018, police say Youngblood was at his parents home and is accused of stabbing his father, Van Youngblood, with a "sword-like" object. Youngblood had been ruled unfit to stand trial. After spending several months receiving treatment, the court says he was restored and able to stand trial.
He's facing charges of murder and felonious assault. Trial is scheduled for Aug. 11.