Updated: February 15, 2022 @ 2:46 am
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses. won-loss record. and total points:
DIVISION I
1. Centerville (16) 22-0 160
2. Pickerington Cent. 18-1 137
3. Westerville S. 19-0 117
4. Gahanna Lincoln 19-2 104
5. Sylvania Northview 18-1 76
6. Cin. Elder 18-3 71
7. Lakewood St. Edward 15-3 55
8. Pickerington N. 18-2 46
9. Kettering Fairmont 18-3 26
(tie) Lyndhurst Brush 16-3 26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Sr. 22. Green 16. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 15.
DIVISION II
1. Akr. SVSM (13) 16-3 157
2. Kettering Alter (3) 19-2 142
3. Cin. Woodward 17-3 100
4. Bloom-Carroll 19-2 94
5. Cols. Beechcroft 16-3 90
6. Akr. Buchtel 16-5 53
(tie) Tol. Cent. Cath. 16-4 53
8. Delaware Buckeye Valley 17-2 43
9. Waverly 18-4 38
10. Day. Oakwood 18-3 34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Dresden Tri-Valley 28. Huron 24.
DIVISION III
1. N. Robinson Col. Crawford (10) 20-0 151
2. Collins Western Reserve (2) 19-0 131
3. Versailles (2) 19-1 120
4. Ottawa-Glandorf (2) 18-2 114
5. Haviland Wayne Trace 20-1 89
6. Cols. Africentric 17-5 68
7. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 16-3 55
8. Cin. Taft 11-8 40
9. Swanton 18-2 39
10. Cols. Ready 16-3 14
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
DIVISION IV
1. Antwerp (4) 18-1 126
2. Tiffin Calvert (6) 20-0 125
3. Botkins (3) 20-2 118
4. Glouster Trimble 19-0 102
5. New Madison Tri-Village 18-3 86
6. Spring. Cath. Cent. 21-1 69
7. Richmond Hts. (2) 16-4 63
8. Berlin Hiland 14-3 39
9. New Bremen 16-4 36
10. Lucasville Valley 17-4 26
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Castalia Margaretta 22. 12. Cedarville (1) 16. 13. Maria Stein Marion Local 15.
