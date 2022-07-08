After a break from the rain Thursday, showers are back in the forecast for our Friday. Expect rain during the morning to be very light, but some heavier pockets are possible this afternoon, mainly southwest of Lima. Drier air to the north may greatly limit rain for our north and east locations today. Highs will top out in the upper 70s.
Heavier rains will set up over central and southern Ohio. Rain totals look minimal for the far northern portions of the state.
Showers will gradually become more spotty during the evening hours. It won't be a washout for those Friday evening plans, with the higher rain chances south. Lows tonight will fall into the middle 60s.
An absolutely beautiful summer weekend is ahead! A breezy northeast wind will bring humidity levels down for our Saturday as skies become mostly sunny. We'll have highs around 80° followed by 50s Saturday night. Low to mid 80s on Sunday with a clear, sunny sky and very low humidity.
It is a good thing we received the rain we did, because the pattern is looking rather dry as we look toward mid-month. At this point the only mentionable chance is Tuesday, but it will be rather isolated. After hotter air Monday and Tuesday, we'll enjoy nice and seasonable weather for the rest of the week with sunshine and 80s with lower humidity.
