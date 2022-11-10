Allen County, OH (WLIO) - Business owners, local elected officials, and members of the community gathered to celebrate a great year for business in the region. 

The Allen County Economic Development Group held their annual Community Update Meeting on November 10. Attendees had a chance to mingle and network with other professionals before speakers took the stage to discuss the growth of Allen County's economy. The group says that businesses in Lima have achieved a lot this year and this meeting is a celebration of the economic strides made in Allen County in 2022. 

