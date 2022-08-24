101-year-old time capsule opened at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School

On Wednesday they opened up a 101-year-old time capsule that was found in the cornerstone of the former school building that was torn down this summer. The capsule was wrapped up in a newspaper from 1921 and inside was a letter from the pastor of the church, a few words from the bishop when they dedicated the former school building, and medals of Lady Mary, the patron saint of the school and emblems of the Sacred Heart. Sts. Peter and Paul School has been part of the Ottawa community since the late 1800s and it has been a priority of the parish to keep the school growing.
"It is a very very valued and very important ministry to us, and that building reflects it. And boy, the people here in Putnam County are known for that. People get behind it they are going to make it work and that continues just like their ancestors. All of those great traits, those virtues are being carried on today and we are passing them on to our kids for the future too," says Father Scott Kramer.
In one of the letters, they said that the former school building was built for $66,000 in 1921. To put it in perspective, the new wing including the new gym that Sts. Peter and Paul finished last year cost around five million dollars.
