101-year-old time capsule opened at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School

OTTAWA, OH (WLIO) - Current and former students at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School got a glimpse into their school's past.

On Wednesday they opened up a 101-year-old time capsule that was found in the cornerstone of the former school building that was torn down this summer. The capsule was wrapped up in a newspaper from 1921 and inside was a letter from the pastor of the church, a few words from the bishop when they dedicated the former school building, and medals of Lady Mary, the patron saint of the school and emblems of the Sacred Heart. Sts. Peter and Paul School has been part of the Ottawa community since the late 1800s and it has been a priority of the parish to keep the school growing.

