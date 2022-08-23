New statue at Sts. Peter and Paul School brings a sense of continuity

OTTAWA, OH (WLIO) - It was back to school for Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic in Ottawa and the unveiling of a brand new statue!

Driving along Locust Street in the village of Ottawa you will find a beautiful new statue of the holy family sitting in front of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School. A goal was set up to raise $25,000 to fund the statue and make it a reality, and what was expected to take two to three years to raise money for was all raised in one school year thanks to determined students!

