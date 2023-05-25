12 students from Allen County awarded $1,000 scholarships from Ohio Means Jobs

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - High school seniors are recognized for their future plans that aim to improve the city of Lima and its neighboring areas.

12 students from Allen County awarded $1,000 scholarships from Ohio Means Jobs

Thursday, Ohio Means Jobs awarded 12 Allen County high school seniors with a $1,000 scholarship to be used for educational expenses, school supplies, or resources necessary for employment such as tools, uniforms, and transportation. The seniors were selected based on their essays about their career goals and how they plan to contribute to the future of Allen County. All of the recipients intend to stay in the area or return after completing their college education.

12 students from Allen County awarded $1,000 scholarships from Ohio Means Jobs

The 12 winners of the $1,000 scholarships include:

Brayde Nunez - Apollo

Daxton Truman - Bath

Rhema Pernell - Perry

Hannah Davis - Bluffton

Megan Sutton - Allen East

Jacob Lauck - LCC - Tova

Brayden Morgan - Lima Senior

Sundra Branch - Lima South

Hannah Jones - Elida

Abigail McGaughy - Spencerville

Mason Stahl - Shawnee

Jaden Lucas - Delphos Jefferson

12 students from Allen County awarded $1,000 scholarships from Ohio Means Jobs

"Everybody submits a paragraph as to why they want to work and live in Lima, and what their goals are with that. That's what Ohio Means Jobs is about, is trying to grow our own within the community. That's why we invest in these career coaches in all the high schools, and it's been paying big dividends for us," explained Joe Patton, director of Ohio Means Jobs.

One scholarship winner was Jaden Lucas, a soon-to-be graduate of Delphos Jefferson High School with dreams of becoming a police officer.

"It means a lot to me," commented Jaden Lucas, scholarship recipient. "It's going to help me with my future. I'm enrolled in the police academy at Vantage Career Center. This is going to be used for the out-of-pocket expenses like the equipment and all my gear."

Lucas will begin his schooling at the police academy on August 21.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Multimedia Journalist

Hey Lima! Born in Fort Worth, Texas, I moved to Lima when I was 13  and have lived here since. I graduated from Bath High School, then went to Bowling Green State University for my Bachelor’s in Marketing with a minor in Communications. Now I’m back home, working here as a multimedia journalist.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.