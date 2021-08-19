Two Van Wert men were arrested after getting caught with a large amount of marijuana.
Media Release from Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office: Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach announced the arrest of 2 men for Drug Charges on Wednesday August 18th. Sheriff Riggenbach said the arrests were the result of a short term investigation. Arrested by deputies were James Campbell, age 42 of Van Wert, and Jim Williams, age 62 of Van Wert. Both men have been charged with Trafficking in Drugs a Felony of the 3rd Degree. Sheriff Riggenbach stated the two men were transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility where they are being held until an arraignment in Van Wert Municipal Court on Thursday August19th. Sheriff Riggenbach said deputies recovered over 40lbs. of suspected Marijuana.
Sheriff Riggenbach said the investigation is continuing and additional criminal charges may be filed at a later date.
The West Central Ohio Crime Task Force assisted in the investigation.
The West Central Ohio Crime Task Force is comprised of officers from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, Allen County Sheriff’s Office, Lima Police Department and multiple State & Federal agencies. The West Central Ohio Crime Task Force operates within a multi county area to combat drugs and major crimes.