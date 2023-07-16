2023 Celina grad teaching kids about disability with "Danny the Duck" book series

CELINA, OH (WLIO) - A 2023 Celina High School graduate is using his artistic and literary talent to teach kids a positive message about people with different abilities.
18-year-old Kale Sudhoff is a twice published children's book author who writes about disability and learning to accept yourself and others as they are. His series follows the story of "Danny the Duck," who in the first book, can't keep up with his flock flying south due to an injury. Last year, he came out with his second book, "Danny and Kevin Conquer Camping."
"After the first book, Danny cannot fly anymore, already has a disability. His friend, Kevin, undergoes a farm accident and he can no longer walk on three legs, he has to have a wheelchair. So Kevin goes into a deep depression, he just wants to sit around, he doesn't want to do anything like he used to anymore, and Danny has to cheer him up," he said.
Since his debut, Kale has traveled to several schools to read his books to hundreds of kids and has appeared on podcasts to talk about the importance of disability awareness. He hopes that his work gives kids a more positive first impression of limb loss.
"They'll probably point or something and parents usually try to shush them and carry them away, thinking that it's offensive to other people. I think if kids saw it in a book, or even on TV and stuff, growing up with that then they'd feel more comfortable around it," he explained.
Kale says there are more books on the way and he plans to incorporate his mission as an author and illustrator into his career after he graduates from college.
"I'm going to try to be an elementary school teacher when I graduate and I will be able to work my books into that. I'd get to show my kids that somebody that's not much older than them can do them, so what's stopping them?" he said.
Kale Sudhoff will be at the Mercer County Fair to read and sign his books on August 16th.
To stay up to date on his projects and limb loss advocacy, follow him on Facebook. His work can also be found on online retailers, like Amazon.